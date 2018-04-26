Headlines

EOW arrests one in bank fraud case in Odisha

Cuttack: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) today arrested a person in connection with a Rs 67,08,456 fraud from a nationalized bank.

The arrested has been identified as Sahadev Sahoo of Naraj area in Cuttack district.

Investigation revealed that 39 persons impersonating themselves as teachers/employees of Orphanage and Special School, Nuapada in Cuttack had availed personal loan to the tune of Rs 67,08,456 from SBI Malgodown branch in the city. The forgery had occurred during September to December 2006 producing fake and forged documents.

Sahoo had availed a load of Rs 1,47,353 by impersonating himself as a teacher of the Orphanage and Special School that does not exist.

Earlier, three bank officials and 30 accused were arrested and forwarded to court.

