EOW arrests one in bank fraud case in Odisha

Cuttack: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) today arrested a person in connection with a Rs 67,08,456 fraud from a nationalized bank. He is being forwarded to the Cuttack SDJM Court.

The arrested has been identified as Niranjan Lenka of Mangalpur village under Mahakalapada police station in Kendrapara district.

Investigation revealed that 39 persons impersonating themselves as teachers/employees of Orphanage and Special School, Nuapada in Cuttack had availed personal loan to the tune of Rs 67,08,456 from SBI Malgodown branch in the city. The forgery had occurred during September to December 2006 producing fake and forged documents.

Lenka had availed a load of Rs 1,75,143 by impersonating himself as a teacher of the Orphanage and Special School that does not exist.

Earlier, three bank officials and 31 accused were arrested and forwarded to court.

The investigation of the case is in progress.

