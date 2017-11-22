EOW arrests Flourish India director for duping investors

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a director of Flourish Development India Private Limited, a city-based chit fund company for duping investors and embezzling their money.

The arrestee has been identified as Pranati Das of Kalyanpur Sasan under the Dhauli police station.

Earlier,the probe carried out by EOW revealed that that Flourish Development having its office at Plot No. 235, Nuagaon Chhak, Sishupalgarh here had opened its branch offices at different locations of the State. The managing directors and directors of the company lured public investors through attractive advertisements to invest money in different plans and schemes which would provide higher rate of interest within a short span of time.

The company collected over Rs 2.62 crore from people on the pretext of paying lucrative returns and diverted the funds for investment in immovable properties in different parts of the State. The Government has already issued an ad-interim order of attachment of the properties on the basis of a proposal submitted by the EOW.

Pranati Das was forwarded to the Court of OPID, Sambalpur on the day. Earlier in this case, the company’s managing directors Prasanna Kumar Das and Sriballah Prasad Nayak had been arrested on July 17, 2013. Later, a director, Aditya Kumar Bisoi, was arrested on October 21, 2013. All the accused are in judicial custody.