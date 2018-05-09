EOW arrests builder for duping investors

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State Crime Branch today arrested a builder for allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs 4.5 crores.

The arrestee has been identified as Premananda Mohapatra, managing director of the Golden View Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

According to sources, the builder had taken more than Rs 4.5 crore from some people in 2014 with promise to provide them flats at Tamando in the outskirts of capital city within two years.

Even though the stipulated time elapsed, Mohapatra neither returned their money nor provided them flats. Later, Mohapatra absconded.

The investors later lodged a complaint with the EOW following which the builder was arrested in front of a shopping mall here this morning.