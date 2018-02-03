Headlines

EOW arrests Baladevjew Infra MD for Rs 5 crore fraud

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Baladevjew Infra

Bhubaneswar: The managing director of Shree Baladevjew Infrastructure private limited was arrested by Economic Offences Wing of Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday for land fraud. The officials said, the office was functioning at Phase I in Jagatpur’s New Industrial Estate.

The accused, Durga Prasanna Mishra along with other officials collected about Rs 5 crore from at least 200 buyers between 2011 and 2012 on the pretext of providing them flats under their Tulasi Garden project near Manguli.

However, the firm neither executed the deal nor refunded the money to the prospective buyers. One of the buyers, Priyabrata Parida lodged a complaint with the EOW and a case was registered on January 31 under Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act. “Mishra was arrested on February 1 and produced in a court in Cuttack. Further investigation is on,” an EOW officer said.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
1.0K
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
rape rape
1.0K
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
927
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top