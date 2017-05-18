Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passes away, PM Modi condoles death

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave, 61, passed away on Thursday. Dave suffered a cardiac arrest.

He complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away. Dave was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009.

He was sworn-in as a Minister of State with independent charge of environment, forest and climate change in 2016.

President Pranab Mukherjee tweets condolence message after the sudden demise of Environment Minister, saying that it was a personal loss.

“I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss,” the PM said. “Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment,” the PM added.

