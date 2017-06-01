Entry fee for Nandankanan zoo gets costlier, Rs 40 for visitors above 12 years

Bhubaneswar: The visitors to Nandankanan Zoo will now have to pay Rs 40 as an enhanced entry fee from June 1 (Thursday) which is the third revision of fee in the last seven years and probably the second in a year.

The entry fee was enhanced from Rs 20 to Rs 25 last year. Though the entry fee is being revised several times, the zoo visit for the economically weaker sections seems to be a big deal.

As per the revision, anyone above 12 years will have to pay Rs 40 towards entry fee while other fees including levy on still camera, digital camera, walk-through aviary, use of toilets and drinking water have been waived.

For State Botanical Garden, the entry fee has been fixed at Rs 20 while carrying handy cams will attract Rs 100 and high end video camera will be charged at Rs 500.

The zoo authorities said the enhancement will generate more resources for the park which has been investing more and more infrastructure and visitor amenities.