Twin City

Entry fee for Nandankanan zoo gets costlier, Rs 40 for visitors above 12 years

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: The visitors to Nandankanan Zoo will now have to pay Rs 40 as an enhanced entry fee from June 1 (Thursday) which is the third revision of fee in the last seven years and probably the second in a year.

The entry fee was enhanced from Rs 20 to Rs 25 last year. Though the entry fee is being revised several times, the zoo visit for the economically weaker sections seems to be a big deal.

As per the revision, anyone above 12 years will have to pay Rs 40 towards entry fee while other fees including levy on still camera, digital camera, walk-through aviary, use of toilets and drinking water have been waived.

For State Botanical Garden, the entry fee has been fixed at Rs 20 while carrying handy cams will attract Rs 100 and high end video camera will be charged at Rs 500.

The zoo authorities said the enhancement will generate more resources for the park which has been investing more and more infrastructure and visitor amenities.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
10.0K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.3K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
4.2K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
intensify intensify
2.7K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.8K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
To Top