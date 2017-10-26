PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Ensure safety of Journalists, Centre tells state governments

New Delhi: The Centre has issued an advisory to all state governments and UTs asking them to ensure safety and security of journalists and probe all cases of attacks on media in a time-bound manner.

“The Fourth Estate is an important institution of our democracy. It ensures that citizens are able to express their opinions freely. It is the duty of state to ensure safety and security of journalists who ensure that the Fourth Estate discharges this key role,” said the advisory issued on October 20.

It further said, “Incidents of attack on journalists are reported in the media. All such cases need to be investigated promptly to ensure that criminals get prosecuted in a time-bound manner. States should also take preventive and deterrent action as deemed required.”

