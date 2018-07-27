Ensure iron ore availability and coal at reasonable price: Naveen Jindal

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Chairman Naveen Jindal on Friday met Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and apprised him about the problems JSPL is facing in its steel plants in the State.

In a statement to the media, the JSPL chief said, “We are facing a lot in procuring problems iron ore as the present market price of iron ore is rising at an alarming rate while the price of steel is going down. While the price of iron ore is going down at the international market, its price is increasing in Odisha.”

“Apart from fluctuating iron ore rate, Keonjhar district transporters are hiking the cost time to time. All these factors are putting the steel industry in great trouble,” Naveen Jindal said, adding hence, I have requested the Chief Secretary to ensure us availability of required iron ore.

“This apart there is acute scarcity of coal in Odisha. We’re purchasing world’s costliest coal here in Odisha through e-auction. Thus, MCL and Coal India have to increase coal production. Also iron ore availability should be increased. The state government’s notification for the transporters should also be implemented. Then only the steel industry can run well in Odisha,” said the JSPL chairman.

In his media reactions, Odisha Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick said, “They participate in the auction basing on the current market rates. The problems being faced by the steel industry here in the state are time to time discussed. I don’t agree that Odisha’s rate is high. The state government has now made linkage arrangement by OMC. Government has already directed the concerned Collectors to look after the transporting rate matter.”