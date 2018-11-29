Ensure 100% implementation of business reforms: Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Thursday directed officials to ensure cent percent ground-level implementation of the business reforms introduced till the date for creating a facilitating business eco-system in the state.

Padhi gave the directions to concerned departments while chairing a high-level meeting on Business Reform Action Plan for the year 2019 held at the secretariat.

The departments were asked to issue strict guidelines to all the offices and agencies under their administrative control to ensure all the reform measures in their true spirit. Industry department was also advised to organize sensitization and orientation programmes for the officers working at the level of service delivery.

Departments were asked to create wide awareness among the prospective users about the online facilities and services available so that they can avail those services without running to the Government offices. Padhi directed to ensure online delivery of services regarding various clearances, permissions, no objections and licenses within January 31, 2019.

The review revealed that on the whole 97.83% of targeted business reforms have already been introduced in Odisha. Hundred percent of the targeted reform has been introduced in the vital indicators like access to information, compliance with environmental procedures, labour regulations, tax procedures and single window system.

Three commercial courts have already been established at Khurda, Berhampur and Sambalpur for quick disposal of business-related cases. Padhi directed officials to make online systems for sanction of drug license, trade license, construction permits and registration of shops & commercial establishments.

The concerned departments were further asked to make provisions for online application and sanction of incentives in favour of various enterprises.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to make the online systems quite simple, straight and user-friendly. The departments were asked to eliminate the need for physical touch-points in the works like document submission and verification, payment of fees and sanction of incentives.