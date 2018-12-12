England beat Argentina to enter semis of Hockey WC

Bhubaneswar: England stormed into the semifinal of the Hockey Men’s World Cup after defeating Argentina 3-2 in a thrilling quarter-final at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Peilat (17th, 48th minutes) scored twice for the Olympic champions Argentina, converting two penalty corners. However, Barry Middleton (27th), Will Calnan (44th) and Harry Martin (49th) scripted the England victory.

Although England dominated the opening quarter, Peilat gave Argentina the lead with a powerful dragflick. England goalkeeper George Pinner had dived the correct way but was beaten by the sheer power in Peilat’s shot.

England almost struck back in the next minute but an excellent save by goalkeeper Juan Manuel Vivaldi at his near post maintained Argentina’s lead.

There were chances at both ends and Vivaldi was soon forced to make another good save to keep Argentina ahead.

But the relentless England pressure finally bore fruit when Middleton scored a field goal with an excellent finish after a well-worked build-up.