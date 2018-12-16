Engineering student falls into Baitarani river while taking selfie

By pragativadinewsservice
Engineering student falls into Baitarani
Keonjhar: An engineering student fell into Baitarani river in Anandapur of Keonjhar district and went missing while taking selfie with friends on a barrage today.

The missing student has been identified as Bailochana Samal of Jajpur. He is a student of Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering (BOSE) in Cuttack.

According to sources, Samal along with his two friends had come to Ghatagaon Tarini temple for a visit on a motorcycle. On their return journey, they stopped on the Anandpur barrage to take photographs.

While taking a selfie click, Samal lost balance and fell into the water body and went missing, sources said.

Reportedly, the ODRAF and Fire Services personnel have reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to trace the missing youth.

