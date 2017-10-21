PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Crime

Engineering student arrested killing friend’s mother in Koraput

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
arrested

Jeypore: Odisha police today arrested an engineering student for the murder of one Birajini Khandual of Jeypore town of Koraput district on October 17.

The accused has been identified as Aditya Mohanty, a friend of the deceased’s son.

According to reports, Aditya had entered to the house of the deceased at Jeypore Irrigation Colony with an intention to loot.

However, she found Birajini present in the home, following which he started chatting with her and later strangulated her to death.

Police said neither the family members nor any neighbour was acknowledged about the incident. When Birajini’s husband Prashant Kumar Khandual returned to his house from Bhubaneswar next morning, he found the body lying on the floor and informed the police.

Police with the help of a scientific team succeeded to nab the murderer. “We arrested Aditya on the basis of the evidence against him. He has also confessed to his crime,” said SDPO Rajendra Senapati.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Odisha Odisha
1.2K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha from Oct 18
Diwali bonanza Diwali bonanza
1.2K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for teachers in UGC-funded varsities, college

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top