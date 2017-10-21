Engineering student arrested killing friend’s mother in Koraput

Jeypore: Odisha police today arrested an engineering student for the murder of one Birajini Khandual of Jeypore town of Koraput district on October 17.

The accused has been identified as Aditya Mohanty, a friend of the deceased’s son.

According to reports, Aditya had entered to the house of the deceased at Jeypore Irrigation Colony with an intention to loot.

However, she found Birajini present in the home, following which he started chatting with her and later strangulated her to death.

Police said neither the family members nor any neighbour was acknowledged about the incident. When Birajini’s husband Prashant Kumar Khandual returned to his house from Bhubaneswar next morning, he found the body lying on the floor and informed the police.

Police with the help of a scientific team succeeded to nab the murderer. “We arrested Aditya on the basis of the evidence against him. He has also confessed to his crime,” said SDPO Rajendra Senapati.