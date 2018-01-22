Headlines

IT engineer beaten to death over parking space dispute in Pune

Pune

Pune: In a shocking incident, an IT engineer on Saturday died after he was allegedly beaten with an iron rod and stones over a parking space dispute.

39-year-old Neville Battiwala was beaten by three men. He had objected to parking of vehicles in front of his bungalow located in Kondhwa.

Battiwala was partying on his rooftop when an argument broke out with the drivers of a tourist company which escalated into a fight.

Following this, the 39-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday, the three accused – Sriganesh Raskar (31), Yogesh Kadwe (22) and Vikram Bhombe (31) were arrested.

A senior police officer of Kondhwa police station said that Raskar runs a transport business, and his driver used to park the vehicles in front of the gate of Battiwala’s bungalow.

“Battiwala often objected to it. On Friday night, the deceased had another argument with Raskar over the issue that led to the scuffle,” said the officer.

Raskar and the other two attacked Battiwala with rods and left him injured. “Battiwala was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries,” he said.

