Engg. student’s mysterious death: Kins blocked road and staged protest

Bhubaneswar: Family members of deceased engineering student, Mrunmay Prasad Baral (21) and students of Gandhi Institute for Technology (GIFT) carried a protest blocking the road by putting the dead body at Master Canteen square alleging that the death case being a murder and not an accident.

Earlier, Mrunmay had gone for a study tour with 60 of his college students to Visakhapatnam on 24th of this month. All the students returned back to Bhubaneswar via the Vizag-Bhubaneswar intercity on 29th and had reached at around 11 pm, except the deceased student.

The family members tried to contact the college authorities but all in vain. Later they had filed a complaint in the Railway Police. On 30th, the Brahmapur Railway Police contacted his family members and had informed them about a dead body which they had recovered from the railway tracks. The body was handed to them after post-mortem.

Deceased father Manoranjan Baral has demanded for proper enquiry into the matter. The family members and the students initially protested in front of the college on 30th evening, and later on 31st, they moved to Master Canteen Square demanding an impartial investigation of the alleged murder and due compensation to the family.

However, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyabrata Bhoi reached the spot and assured the family and friends of the deceased that they would investigate the case thoroughly.