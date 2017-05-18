Enforcement Directorate confiscates Rs 100cr farm house of Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday confiscated of Rs 100 crore farm house of Vijay Mallya in Alibag of Maharashtra in connection with its money laundering probe case.
The property, spread in 17 acres, was provisionally attached by the agency last year in September under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The Enforcement Directorate had served eviction orders to the occupants in April this year after the owners failed to get any relief from appellate bodies.
“This property belongs to Ms Mandwa Farms Private Limited which was being controlled by Mallya,” the agency said in a statement.