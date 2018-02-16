Headlines

Encounter underway in Jammu & Kashmir’s Palhalan area

Srinagar: An encounter broke out today between militants and security forces in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tantray Mohalla area of Pattan in the early hours, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight when the hiding militants fired on the joint search party.

No casualties have been reported so far, the official said, adding that the operation was underway till last reports came in.

