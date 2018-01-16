Headlines

Encounter plan made to kill me: VHP leader Pravin Togadia

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Pravin Togadia claimed that he fled from his office after he got reports that a plan was being hatched to kill him in an encounter, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“There have been attempts to throttle my voice, silence me”, he said.

The condition of VHP leader is stable now, a day after he was found in an unconscious state at a park in the city, as per sources.

The VHP leader, a Z-plus category protectee, went “missing” on Monday morning after stepping out of the VHP headquarters in Paldi area of the city when a contingent of Rajasthan Police came to arrest him in an old case.

