Encounter between CISF, Maoists ends in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Dantewada: CISF security personnel today foiled a Maoist attack on a security post at the NMDC mines area in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.
They said the around 40-50 armed Maoists were detected near the Bacheli area of the Baildila mines at around 9:45 am and an exchange of fire began between the two sides.
The CISF, that guards the mines area of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in the district, fired at least 37 rounds of bullets and lobbed grenades and bombs to push back and counter the red rebels.
The firing continued for sometime after which the extremists retreated towards the jungles on the Bijapur district side, they said.
“Normal operations in the mining area have resumed and there has been no loss,” a senior official said.
A reinforcement contingent of the CRPF and local police is combing the area to check for the movement of the Naxals, they said.