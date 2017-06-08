Employees union to stage protest if 7th Pay not taken up by June 15

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Karmachari Sangram Samiti on Wednesday has announced to stage mass protest if the state government fails to implement the 7th Pay recommendations by June 15.

Samiti’s Secretary Pravat Mohanty in a press conference here said the fitment committee that took 45 days to review the 7th pay recommendations has failed to take any decision yet over the matter following which 5 lakh service holders, 3 lakh pensioners and their families are facing financial crisis at the outset.

The samiti also alleged that contractual employees working in various departments for since 6 years are still deprived of getting a permanent status.