Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation may lower interest rate for 2017-18

New Delhi: Retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may lower interest rate on provident fund deposits this fiscal compared to 8.65 per cent provided to its 4.5 crore members for 2016-17, according to sources.

EPFO is likely to cut the interest rate on the grounds that it is directly crediting Exchange Trade Funds (ETF) units into provident fund accounts and lower yields on other investments, particularly bonds.

However, EPFO is still to work out the income projection for the current fiscal, which would become the basis for crediting rate of interest in subscribers accounts for this fiscal.

Though the dividends on ETFs will be credited to the subscribers account but the members would be able to realise the entire rate of return on these equity-linked investments at the time of withdrawals.

The subscribers will also have the option to withdraw money while taking advances from their accounts, either by liquidating ETF units or from cash component.

In December last year, the EPFO trustees had decided to lower the rate of interest on EPF to 8.65 per cent for 2016-17 from 8.8 per cent provided for 2015-16.