Eminent theatre personality Asim Basu passes away

Bhubaneswar: Veteran stage artiste, theatre director, artist, painter and writer, Asim Basu, 81, passed away today afternoon at the Capital Hospital. He was ailing since last month. Though the state governmnet had offered some support to the artist, not only was it meagre but help also came late.

Basu, a prominent personality in the art fraternity – both fine art and theatre has contributed immensely to Odisha’s cultural scene. He started as a book cover designer when the Odia literary world was immensely active. His art-direction in films like Agni Sanketa (Odia) and Shodh (Hindi) are introduction enough for him.

The octogenarian had also excelled in the fields of painting and sculpture and of course set designing, dominating the stage designing scene in Odisha’s theatre since many decades. He had performed in films like Jaga Balia, Dadagiri and many others. He had also directed few plays.

Born in a small village in north Balasore, Basu had left home to learn painting in Kolkata. The recipient of the state Sangeet Natak Akademi Award is survived by his son and daughters Atasi, a painter and Bhaswati, an actress.