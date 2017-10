Cuttack: Eminent Odia poet, litterateur and columnist Manoranjan Mohanty passed away at 71 this morning in Cuttack city after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his son Mitrabhanu, four daughters and sons-in-law while his wife had died 10 months ago.

His last rites were performed at Satichaura.

He was born at Mangalpur village under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district in the year 1946.

He had retired as a Professor of Odia literature from Ravenshaw University.