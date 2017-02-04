Headlines

Eminent essayist Pathani Pattnaik passes away

Pragativadi News Service
pathani pattnaik

Cuttack: Famous essayist and author Pathani Pattnaik passed away today owing to illness of old age. He was 89.

A former principal of city based Christ College, Patnaik was a Kendriya Sahitya Akademi winner. He was born in 1928 September 29 in Golobai, Khurda. He was a pioneer in the field of literature for over six decades and was even the President of Odisha Sahitya Akademi from 2000 to 2003.

Among some major works of the author of over 50 books include Odia Sahityara Bhumika, Odia Sahityara Itihas, Gangadhar Sahitya O Tapswini and so on. he had won the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi in 2010 for h si autobiography ‘Jibanara Chalapathe’.

The state’s literary fraternity mourned his death. “He has left a vaccum in Odia literary world that cannot be filled by any other writer,” said Odisha Sahitya Akademi President Harihar Mishra.

