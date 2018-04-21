Eloped minor Odisha girl meets district SP, urges protection

Balasore: A minor girl today knocked the door of Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) B Jugal Kishore and urged him to provide protection for self and her partner, with whom she has eloped, stating they are being threatened by family members.

The eloped couple had earlier appealed for police protection uploading a video on social media stating that their lives were under threat, but in vain.

The minor girl of Nilagiri area in the district this morning met the SP at his office and urged him to provide police protection to both as they are being threatened by family members. Acting on her complaint, the SP directed the district police to conduct a thorough probe.

“The girl came to my office this morning and approached for protection. She has been sent for medical examination and her statement will be recorded under Section-164 of the CrPC before the Magistrate. Action will be taken based on her statement,” the SP said.

One week ago, they had contacted me through WhatsApp and told me that their lives were under threat and approached me to rescue them, he added.