Raipur: The CM-elect of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has said eliminating Naxalism from the state is his top priority.

Baghel, however, agreed that Naxalism was a very serious problem and that nobody can solve it instantly.

The CM-elect said Naxals maintained a very strong hold in Chhattisgarh.

But, expressed his confidence that his government will be successful in eliminating them if concrete steps are taken. He appealed to the people of his state to help him support with the fight of Naxals.