Eligible students will get scholarship on month end without fail: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, today said that no student will face any difficulty in getting scholarship amount on time.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, the Union Minister said that government has thoroughly reviewed the system and from the month of November we have started crediting each scholarship beneficiary account with the scholarship amount by 30th of each month.

Special grant of Rs. 250 crore has been sanctioned to complete the backlog of scholarship amount and all backlog has been cleared now. He further said that nearly 2.44 lakh students get benefit of various scholarships which are run by MHRD, AICTE and UGC. Government is spending nearly Rs. 4000 Crore amount on these scholarship schemes, Javadekar informed.

He further named various scholarship schemes which are running successfully under MHRD, AICTE and UGC. National Means-Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme, Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students and Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir under MHRD, Scholarship for Girls (PRAGATI), Scholarship for Differently-abled Students under AICTE and “ISHAN UDAY” Special Scholarship Scheme for North Eastern Region under UGC, JRF etc are some of the noteworthy scholarship schemes of HRD Ministry, he said.

The Union Minister also informed that Study in India program has taken off well and nearly 2000 students have got admission in selected 100 top Indian Institutions for the first season. He said that we are expecting nearly 20,000 foreign students from 30 Asian, African, Middle East and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries under this program in next 3 years.

The Minister said that the “Study in India’ is an innovative initiative to attract students from our partner countries in South Asia, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa to come and experience the very best of academic learning from the top institutions in India.”

“The program includes setting-up of a large portal, call centre, social media campaign, branding, event management and setting up of a facilitation centre to attract more and more foreign students towards Indian Institutions,” he added.