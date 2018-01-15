Eleven injured in Palamedu jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Gaiety and valour marked the conduct of ‘jallikattu’ today at nearby Palamedu, famous for the bull-taming sport, which left 11 competitors injured, police said.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar inaugurated the grand event that saw the participation of around 1,000 bulls and hundreds of sportsmen who vied for the honours.

A large number of spectators also thronged Palamedu, one of the famous venues for jallikattu in the district along with Alanganallur and Avaniapuram, and cheered competitors.

Attractive prizes, including gold coins, were given away to the winners who tamed the bulls.

Similarly, the bulls which ducked the sportsmen and remained unconquered were also honoured with their owners getting prizes.

Tight security arrangements had been made with the deployment of 1,200 police personnel, police said.

The 11 injured sportsmen were immediately treated at the medical camp put up at the venue and sent home.