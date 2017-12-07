State at Large

Elephant tramples youth to death in Angul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
man-animal conflict

Angul: In yet another man-animal conflict, a youth was trampled to death by an elephant late last night in Barapadar village under Madhpur forest range in Angul district.

The deceased has been identified as Sushil Behera.

According to reports, Sushil along with his brother had kept a vigil on crops in a thatched house in their farmland to avoid damage caused by jungle animals.

Unfortunately, a pachyderm rampaged into the paddy field and started damaging crops late in the night. The elephant attacked Sushil and trampled him to death in the farmland while Sushil’s brother managed to escape.

Tension erupted in the area following death of the youth and locals demanded adequate compensation for family members of the deceased.

