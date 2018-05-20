Elephant tramples man to death in Cuttack village

Cuttack: In yet another incident of elephant attack, an elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Taila village under Badamba police limits in Cuttack district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Binod Barad (54), a resident of Khairapanga village.

According to reports, three persons including Binod had gone to Taila village early in the morning to pluck cashew from a garden. They confronted a jumbo which had sneaked into the garden and tried to escape. While the other two managed to escape, Binod was trampled by the wild animal. He died on the spot.

Irate over the incident, locals held a protest in the village keeping the body and demanded compensation to the family of the victim.

Forest officials reached the village following the mishap and took stock of the situation.