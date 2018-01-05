State at Large

Elephant tramples man to death in Sundergarh

Rourkela: In yet another case of man-animal conflict in the State, a man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kultuli basti of Jharbeda village under Kuanrmunda range in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kerketa.

According to reports, the mishap took place early in the morning while Kerketta was sleeping in his house. A wild jumbo strayed into the basti and damaged his house and crushed him to death. Kerketa died on the spot.

Forest officials reached the spot and expedited efforts to disperse wild elephants present in the nearby forest areas to avert any further eventuality.

