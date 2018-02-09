State at Large

Elephant tramples man to death in Sundergarh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
elephant

Sundergarh: In yet another human-animal conflict, a villager was trampled to death by an elephant in Kadopani village under Nuagaon block of Sundergarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ishak Kujur.

According to reports, the mishap took place early in the morning when Kujur had gone to attend nature’s call. He encountered an elephant and was trampled to death by the wild animal.

Forest officials reached the spot on being informed about the incident and launched operations to drive away wild elephants roaming in villages near the forest area to avert any further eventuality.

