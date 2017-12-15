Elephant tramples elderly man to death in Khordha

Khordha: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Goda village under Begunia police limits in Khordha district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Jambeshwar Champati.

According to reports, Jambeshwar encountered a pachyderm early this morning when he was on his way to a nearby field to attend the call of nature. A wild elephant which had sneaked into the village to graze crop chased him and trampled to death.

Tension erupted in the village following the incident and locals demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased. They also blamed forest officials’ negligence for the unfortunate incident.

Begunia Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.