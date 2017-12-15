State at Large

Elephant tramples elderly man to death in Khordha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
elephant

Khordha: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Goda village under Begunia police limits in Khordha district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Jambeshwar Champati.

According to reports, Jambeshwar encountered a pachyderm early this morning when he was on his way to a nearby field to attend the call of nature. A wild elephant which had sneaked into the village to graze crop chased him and trampled to death.

Tension erupted in the village following the incident and locals demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased. They also blamed forest officials’ negligence for the unfortunate incident.

Begunia Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
919
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
863
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top