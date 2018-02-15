Twin City

Elephant strays into OUAT farm, panic among locals

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Elephant strays

Bhubaneswar: Panic erupted on the premises of the horticulture farm of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) at Ghatikia on the outskirts of the state capital here on Thursday after an elephant strayed inside the premises.

According to sources, the elephant might have migrated from the nearby Chandaka forest.

The jumbo has allegedly damaged some property and its free movement has created panic among locals.

Meanwhile, 12 Forest officials have been deployed to ward off the animal, informed Ashok Kumar Biswal, Forest Ranger, Chandaka Wildlife Division.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.8K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
wife kills husband wife kills husband
959
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
Indian Railways Indian Railways
937
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
To Top