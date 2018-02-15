Elephant strays into OUAT farm, panic among locals

Bhubaneswar: Panic erupted on the premises of the horticulture farm of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) at Ghatikia on the outskirts of the state capital here on Thursday after an elephant strayed inside the premises.

According to sources, the elephant might have migrated from the nearby Chandaka forest.

The jumbo has allegedly damaged some property and its free movement has created panic among locals.

Meanwhile, 12 Forest officials have been deployed to ward off the animal, informed Ashok Kumar Biswal, Forest Ranger, Chandaka Wildlife Division.