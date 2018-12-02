Elephant menace: Villagers stage road blockade

Mayurbhanj: Residents of Badambapur village in Mayurbhanj district staged road blockade demanding tranquilisation of elephants who have been ravaging crops and damaging houses.

According to sources, a herd of 60 jumbos strayed into Badambapur village under Betnoti forest range last night.

The elephant herd went on a rampage and caused massive destruction to the standing crops in the region. Besides, the pachyderms have flattened six houses.

Following this, the locals informed the forest department officials to drive away the pachyderms away from human settlement.

The locals have also demanded compensation for the damaged crops.