Elephant herds wreck havoc in Sundergarh, Puri villages

Sundergarh/Puri: Wild elephant herds strayed into the villages of Sundergarh and Puri districts on Sunday morning and damaged several acres of standing crops.

Reports said in Gudiali village under Bonai Forest Range in Sundergarh district, a herd of 14 elephants ventured into human habitation. The animals destroyed the agricultural crops causing a huge loss to the villagers.

The elephant herd of 14 later moved to nearby villages of Ghusura and Alekhpur.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the villages and launched an operation to drive away the animals from human habitations to the nearby forest.

Similarly, a huge herd consisting of 25-30 pachyderms entered Manijipur village of Gadabalabhadrapur panchayat under Kanas block in Puri district on Sunday morning causing extensive damage to paddy fields.

Forest department officials initiated an operation in the areas in order to drive away the Tuskers into the wild.