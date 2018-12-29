Elephant herd on rampage in Khurda

Khurda: An elephant herd went on a rampage destroying paddy crops of several acres near Goda village under Begunia police limits in Khurda district.

According to sources, the herd from the nearby forest strayed into the village last night. Villagers informed the forest officials this morning who then rushed to the village and launched an operation to drive away the pachyderms.

The forest officials said the situation is being monitored and added that necessary steps are taken to deal with the jumbo menace.

No loss of properties has been reported by the herd so far.