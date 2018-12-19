Elephant herd halts traffic on Athagarh NH

Cuttack: Vehicular movements were disrupted on NH-55 near Bali Baula under Athagarh forest division in Cuttack district on Wednesday after a herd of elephants strayed into the locality.

According to sources, the herd ventured into the human habilitation from the nearby forest.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on the highway due to the movement of the herd. Commuters faced a harrowing time because of the elephant menace.

Panic gripped the locals who feared attack by the herd. However, no loss of properties has been reported by the herd so far.

Meanwhile, locals alerted forest department officials following which an operation to drive away the herd into the forest was launched, sources said.