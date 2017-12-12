State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
elephants

Keonjhar: Panic spreaded among locals and commuters after a herd of elephants came on National Highway (NH) 215 near Champua in Keonjhar district and moved on the road disrupting vehicular traffic on Tuesday.

The herd of around 40 elephants created panic among the locals and commuters on National Highway 215 near Champua in the district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the herd of around 40 elephants had entered into the area from Jharkhand some days ago. However, they came to the NH and moved on the road disrupting vehicular traffic on the Jhumpura-Champua route early this morning. Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on the route following their movement.

On being informed about the incident, forest officials along with the local police rushed to the spot. Efforts were on to disperse the wild animals from the spot to the nearby forest, sources said.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.4K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Neha Kakkar Neha Kakkar
2.3K
Headlines

Neha Kakkar to rock at Gopalpur Beach Festival 2017
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.2K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top