Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Panic spreaded among locals and commuters after a herd of elephants came on National Highway (NH) 215 near Champua in Keonjhar district and moved on the road disrupting vehicular traffic on Tuesday.

According to reports, the herd of around 40 elephants had entered into the area from Jharkhand some days ago. However, they came to the NH and moved on the road disrupting vehicular traffic on the Jhumpura-Champua route early this morning. Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on the route following their movement.

On being informed about the incident, forest officials along with the local police rushed to the spot. Efforts were on to disperse the wild animals from the spot to the nearby forest, sources said.