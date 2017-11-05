Elephant herd creates havoc in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Man-animal conflict is at its peak in Sundargarh district. A 25-member elephant herd damaged the boundary wall of K Bolang police station, another of a primary school and a kitchen of a CRPF camp during wee hours on Saturday.

Thousands of villagers under K Bolang police station and about 30 forest officials were in a faceoff situation on Friday night, as the villagers did not give safe passage to the pachyderms which caused problems in the drive away operations. Because of this, the elephants were stranded at one spot for about four hours. The elephants during wee hours reportedly made their exit route by breaking the walls to Bimlagarh forest area.

Panic gripped the villages of Kamarposh and Patasahi area when the 25- member elephant herd entered into the villages.

Significantly, in yet another nearby village, Sarasposh, under Banki forest range, the locals are angry with the forest officials following the arrest of two villagers two days back, in a seven- year- old elephant killing case.