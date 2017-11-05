PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
State at Large

Elephant herd creates havoc in Sundargarh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
elephant herd

Sundargarh: Man-animal conflict is at its peak in Sundargarh district. A 25-member elephant herd damaged the boundary wall of K Bolang police station, another of a primary school and a kitchen of a CRPF camp during wee hours on Saturday.

Thousands of villagers under K Bolang police station and about 30 forest officials were in a faceoff situation on Friday night, as the villagers did not give safe passage to the pachyderms which caused problems in the drive away operations. Because of this, the elephants were stranded at one spot for about four hours. The elephants during wee hours reportedly made their exit route by breaking the walls to Bimlagarh forest area.

Panic gripped the villages of Kamarposh and Patasahi area when the 25- member elephant herd entered into the villages.

Significantly, in yet another nearby village, Sarasposh, under Banki forest range, the locals are angry with the forest officials following the arrest of two villagers two days back, in a seven- year- old elephant killing case.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.4K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
941
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
Mumbai Mumbai
745
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top