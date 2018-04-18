Elephant deaths on railway tracks: Four forest officials sacked

Jharsuguda: Taking strict action over the death of four elephants after being hit by a speeding train at the railway track crossing near Bagdihi range in Jharsuguda district, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) today suspended four forest personnel for dereliction of duty.

Reportedly, the DFO has suspended forester Basanta Pradhan and forest guards Biswanath Pradhan, Rohit Majhi and Sunil Bhoi.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has written a letter to Jharsuguda Station Manager and Chakradharpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) demanding action against the driver of the train and others responsible for the mishap.

Refuting the allegations, the railway control room claimed that it had not received any information regarding the movement of the wild jumbos on the railway tracks.

Earlier, the herd comprising of one tusker, two female elephants and a calf were hit by a speeding train leading to death of all four pachyderms on the spot while they were crossing the railway tracks near Teladihi on Monday.