Elephant census begins in Athagarh

Athagarh: An elephant census has begun in the Athagarh Forest Division from Tuesday and would continue for four days.

Two hundred employees of the Forest Department in 58 units have been deployed for the purpose in all its five Range areas, Athagarh, Khuntuni, Badamba and Narsinghpur East and West, said DFO Arun Kumar Swain.

In Orissa, the counting, which takes place every two years, has been started in three forest divisions including Similipal National park and end Friday. All forest officials have arrived at their respective locations in this district, it was learnt. Temporary tree houses have been set up at vantage points of Baripada, Karanjia, Rairangpur forest divisions for the purpose.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that 84 elephants have died over the last six years in Similipal region alone.

According to 2015 census, there were 509 elephants in the district of which 337 were in Similipal sanctuary, 68 in Baripada division, 56 in Karanjia division and 48 in Rairangpur division.