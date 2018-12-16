Elephant carcass found in Ganjam village, poaching suspected

Ganjam: The carcass of an elephant was found near Nimakhandi village under Digapahandi Forest Range in Ganjam district early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, some locals spotted the animal lying in a pool of blood on Meghajholi road‘s canal while they were passing by.

On being informed, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot and undertook a probe into the death of the jumbo which is believed to have died last night.

Forest officials suspected that the elephant might have killed by poachers as the animal sustained bullet injuries.