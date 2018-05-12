Elephant calf rescued from well in Dhenkanal

Kamakhyanagar: The forest officials today rescued an elephant calf from a well in Jamujhara village under Kamakhyanagar West Forest Range in Dhenkanal district. The baby elephant was rescued after two hours of Herculean effort.

The 2-year-old female elephant calf went into the forest after rescue.

According to reports, the baby elephant fell into the well while roaming with a herd of elephants in the village last night. The herd tried to rescue it from well but failed and left the place in the morning.

The locals spotted the elephant calf in the well hearing its loud noise and informed the forest department.

The forest officials reached the spot and rescued the elephant excavating the land through a JCB.