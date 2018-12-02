Electricity dept staffer attacked, robbed of Rs 2.5L in Rayagada

Rayagada: A contractual employee of Southco Electricity department sustained critical injuries after unidentified miscreants attacked him and snatched away Rs 2.5 lakh in Rayadada district today.

The injured, identified as Rabindra Bidika, of JK Pur’s Nehru Nagar. Reportedly, Rabindra works at the Southco’s utility office in JK Pur under Chandili police limits in the district.

According to sources, the miscreants attacked Rabindra from behind, when the latter was locking the door of the office. They also managed to choke the latter for some minutes by strangling his neck with aluminum wires.

After knocking Rabindra unconscious, the desperadoes decamped with the bag containing around Rs 2.5 lakh. Rabindra was headed to deposit the cash in the bank, when the looters attacked him, said a source.

Later, some other employees found Rabindra, lying on the ground in an unconscious state, and rushed him to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, police have also reached the hospital and started a probe into the incident.