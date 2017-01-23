Electric buses to soon ply on city roads

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation(BMC) as an another development step has planned to run electric buses on selected routes in the smart city.As such, a private consultancy firm will be hired to conduct a feasibility study for the purpose.

BMC Commissioner Krishan Kumar has said that the study would in chalking out the routes since it will require dedicated passage, including Janpath, which will be developed as smart Janpath under the Smart City work.

As per official sources, the running of electricity-powered buses is part of city bus modernization programme. This would ultimately help to check pollution and ensure green transport, which is one of the priorities of the Smart City Mission.

The electric buses will be run on some selected roads in the first phase and then the services will be extended to other areas. Earlier, in the Smart City proposal, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has planned to augment the city bus services by procuring 400 more buses. Out of the 400 new buses, a few buses will run on electricity. The exact number would only be ascertained after the study.