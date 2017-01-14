UP elections: Priyanka-Dimple posters emerge

Lucknow: At a time when a pre poll alliance between the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP)ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections seems to be a big possibility, now posters with pictures of Priyanka Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav have emerged across Allahabad amid talks of alliance between two Party.

However, the Election Commission on Friday reserved its order in Samajwadi Party election symbol dispute case. The Commission told both the sides that a judgement will be delivered at the earliest as the process of filing nominations for the phase one of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will begin on January 17.

The talks of collaboration between the two parties are underway amid a bitter feud between Akhilesh and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav for the SP symbol ‘cycle’ .

Meanwhile, Mulayam is said to be against the SP-Congress alliance.