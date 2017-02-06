Elections for 8 seats in the state cancelled

Bhubaneswar: Following the death of local candidates, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday has cancelled elections to eight seats in the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls scheduled to begin on February 13.

The SEC has cancelled elections for the posts of four ward members, two Sarpanch posts, one Panchayat Samiti (PS) member post and one Zilla Parishad (ZP) member post.

SEC Secretary Rabindranath Sahu has said that the decision of cancellation of the polls in these eight places was taken as per the rules and provisions in the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act. Further he also stated that elections would be held for these eight seats after the panchayat polls.

As per the Act, if a candidate dies after the announcement of the final list and before the election, in that case the election would be cancelled.

Sahu said that elections for two Sarpanch seats in Badabambua panchayat under Bisra block in Sundargarh district and Tukudiha panchayat in Keonjhar district, one seat of ZP member in ZP Zone-8 under Gania block in Nayagarh district, one seat for a member of Badagan Panchayat Samiti under Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district, ward member of Ward Number-2 of Khirakona in Baleswar district, Ward Number -9 ofDhusuri in Bhadrak district, Ward Number-21 of Bagalagada under Niali block in Cuttack district and Ward Number-8 of Bamuni under Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur district, has been cancelled due to the death of the candidates.