Headlines

UP elections 2017: Congress confirms alliance with SP

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
alliance

New Delhi:  A day after Election Commission (EC) ruled in favour of Akhilesh Yadav in the ongoing battle for Samajwadi Party (SP) symbol ‘cycle’, on Tuesday senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that an alliance with the SP “under Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership” in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is indeed on the cards.

On the other hand, the Congress party’s Sheila Dixit said that she will withdraw from being the projected Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate if a Congress-SP alliance does come to fruition.

“As of now it is alliance of Congress and SP, will think about ‘maha-gathbandhan’ in coming days,” said Azad.

Notably, A ‘Mahagathbandhan’ on the lines of the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar comprising of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal has now come a step closer to reality after the EC decision in favour of Akhilesh Yadav.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.8K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
5.9K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Reliance Reliance
2.5K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.3K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
bike bike
1.8K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top