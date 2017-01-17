UP elections 2017: Congress confirms alliance with SP

New Delhi: A day after Election Commission (EC) ruled in favour of Akhilesh Yadav in the ongoing battle for Samajwadi Party (SP) symbol ‘cycle’, on Tuesday senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that an alliance with the SP “under Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership” in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is indeed on the cards.

On the other hand, the Congress party’s Sheila Dixit said that she will withdraw from being the projected Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate if a Congress-SP alliance does come to fruition.

“As of now it is alliance of Congress and SP, will think about ‘maha-gathbandhan’ in coming days,” said Azad.

Notably, A ‘Mahagathbandhan’ on the lines of the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar comprising of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal has now come a step closer to reality after the EC decision in favour of Akhilesh Yadav.