Election Commission says rules flouted for Sasikala in AIADMK

New Delhi: The Sasikala drama in Tamil Nadu has taken a fresh new turn with the Election Commission pointing out that many rules were overlooked by the AIADMK party while electing her as the general secretary. The Commission has also sought all details about this move of the party alongwith a copy of the resolution.

The EC has added that Sasikala has no authority to take the decision on Panneerselvam’s removal from position of treasurer or as party member.

Earlier, on Tuesday late evening, Panneerselvam brought allegations against Sasikala and other party members for forcing him to resign and that he wishes to remain CM ‘as Amma intended’. He even formed a committee to probe the death of Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, Sasikala today held a party meeting to discuss ‘betrayal’ of Panneerselvam and apart from him almost all members showed up.